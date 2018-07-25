The Wild signed winger Jason Zucker to a five-year, $27.5 million contract on Wednesday.

Zucker will earn $5 million in 2018-19, $6.25 million in 2019-20, $4.8 million in 2020-21, $6.25 million in 2021-22 and $5.2 million in 2022-23 for a $5.5 million average annual value, the team reported.

The 26-year-old had 33 goals and 31 assists last season, playing all 82 games, and was a finalist for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for humanitarian contributions to the community.

The Wild and Zucker, a restricted free agent, were headed for arbitration; briefs would have been submitted Thursday and, without a settlement, there would have been a hearing on Saturday.

In seven seasons with the Wild, Zucker has 97 goals in 330 games. The native of Las Vegas was a second-round choice (59th overall) in the 2010 draft.

Another high profile Wild restricted free agent, defenseman Matt Dumba, agreed to a five-year, $30 million deal last weekend.

Other Wild players with average annual value contracts of $5 million or more are Zach Parise and Ryan Suter ($7.54 million each), Dumba ($6 million), Mikael Granlund ($5.75 million), Mikko Koivu ($5.5 million), Nino Niederreiter ($5.25 million) and Jared Spurgeon ($5.2 million).