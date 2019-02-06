Democrat Stu Lourey and Republican Jason Rarick were locked in a tight race Tuesday for a hotly contested special election for an east-central Minnesota state Senate seat.

Rarick, a state representative from Pine City, led Lourey 51 percent to 45 percent shortly after polls closed in the 11th Senate District. A third candidate on the ballot, John Birrenbach of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, was capturing about 3 percent of the vote. Many ballots were still being counted: About 25 percent of precincts were reporting as of 8:45 p.m.

The winner will succeed former state Sen. Tony Lourey, D-Kerrick, who resigned to take a job as Gov. Tim Walz’s Human Services commissioner.

The results of the election could further shift the balance of power in the state Senate, where Republicans hold a one-vote majority. A GOP win would widen that margin and make it more difficult for Walz and Democrats in control of the state House to pass proposals key to their agenda, including bills related to guns, heath care and a gas tax, this session.

Those stakes led political parties and outside groups to target the seat, spending heavily and sending scores of volunteers to rally voters in what was expected to be a low-turnout election. Ballot delays reported in the district’s many mail-only precincts complicated the four-week sprint to fill the seat.

Given those dynamics, Lourey, Rarick and their respective allies focused heavily on encouraging voters to head to the polls, even if they were planning to vote by mail, in the final stretch of the race.

While Lourey and Rarick split on many key issues in front of the Legislature, both sought to emphasize their ties to the district.

Lourey, a Kerrick native and son of the former state senator, previously worked as an aide to Democratic Sens. Al Franken and Tina Smith. His bid attracted support from some of the state’s most powerful political players, including Walz, progressive political groups and labor unions such as Minnesota’s AFL-CIO. He would be the third consecutive member of his family to represent the seat.

Rarick, meanwhile, was recently elected to a third term representing the southern half of the district in the state House. On the campaign trail, he emphasized his support for gun rights and restricting abortion, as well as his background as an electrician. That past work helped him land endorsements from a handful of trade unions, which he also touted heavily in his communication with voters.

The district, which covers all of Pine and parts of Carlton, Kanabec and St. Louis counties, has been represented by Democrats for decades. But recent gains by Republicans in greater Minnesota, including President Donald Trump’s double-digit win in the district in 2016, put the open seat in play.

Democrats countered that strong performance by Democratic politicians, including Walz and both U.S. senators, in the midterms and Trump’s sagging approval ratings in light of the shutdown would help propel them to victory.