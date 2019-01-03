Gov.-elect Tim Walz named seven more commissioners Thursday as he rounds out his cabinet in advance of Monday's inauguration.

Among the cabinet choices, state Sen. Tony Lourey will be commissioner of the Department of Human Services, which means voters in his northern Minnesota district will face a special election to replace him. The Democrat from Kerrick represents a district won by President Donald Trump in the closely divided upper chamber.

Gov. Mark Dayton announced a special election Feb. 5. With Lourey leaving the state Senate, Republicans currently control the chamber 34-32.

Walz, who made the announcement at a dairy farm in Hastings, also named Thom Petersen, a lobbyist for the Minnesota Farmers Union, commissioner of the Department of Agriculture.

Sarah Strommen, currently an assistant commissioner at the Department of Natural Resources, is the first woman appointed to lead DNR.

Laura Bishop, currently chief sustainability officer for Best Buy, was named commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Sarah Strommen in 2012

Walz has asked Jan Malcolm, currently the commissioner of the Department of Health, to stay on. Walz will be the third governor she has served under, following stints for Govs. Mark Dayton and Jesse Ventura.

Janet Johnson, a career employee of the Bureau of Mediation Services, will be the agency's first woman commissioner.

Walz named Rebecca Lucero the commissioner of the Department of Human Rights. She is currently public policy director at the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits and has served in numerous capacities for various progressive and nonprofit groups.

Walz is expected to name more cabinet picks Friday.