Gophers coach Richard Pitino landed four-star senior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. on Monday to continue the bond their families shared since his father coached one of the all-time greats in Kentucky basketball history decades ago.

Mashburn, the son of the former Kentucky and NBA standout by the same name, picked the Gophers over Cal.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Brewster Academy (N.H.) senior guard visited Minnesota’s campus officially for the second time earlier this month. Jamal Mashburn Sr. played for Rick Pitino at Kentucky from 1990-93, but the relationship of their sons eventually developed beyond the original player-coach connection.

“I’ve been interested in the school. I’ve been interested in the program,” Mashburn Jr. told the Star Tribune. “With Richard Pitino, there’s obviously a family-type bond to that, but that doesn’t really matter as far as picking schools and as far as what’s important for me.”

Mashburn is a consensus top-100 prospect and ranked highest at 84th overall and the 10th best combo guard in the 2020 class by 247Sports.com. He grew up in Miami and played his first two years of high school basketball at Gulliver Prep in Florida. Richard Pitino started recruiting the young Mashburn during his sophomore season.

“The whole family bond thing has stayed the same throughout it all,” Mashburn Jr. said. “I feel like it hasn’t really changed. It doesn’t really play a role in my decisionmaking and it doesn’t play a role in how I got about things. They still have to do their recruiting. I’m not just going to walk in their because he’s Rick Pitino’s son and my dad. This was for me and I wanted to go through the process. I have gone through the process.”

Pitino’s 2020 class ranks No. 27 nationally and No. 5 in the Big Ten by 247Sports.com with Mashburn and 6-10 four-star Chicago Heights Bloom forward Martice Mitchell, who committed to the U last week.

The Gophers have one more scholarship remaining for the 2020 class, and are still in the running for five-star Prior Lake forward Dawson Garcia, who visited officially last month. Mashburn said the Gophers need a combo guard like him who can help run their offense and be a scoring threat. At the Nike Peach Jam this summer, he averaged 20.8 points and shot 46.9 percent from three-point range for the PSA Cardinals from New York.

“They need someone who can shoot the ball, defend and lead a team,” he said about Minnesota. “Lot of programs might want me, but do they have a need for me? That separates them from other programs. There’s a need, and I know with the right opportunity I can make something happen.”