After months of speculation across two sports, Minnehaha Academy superstar Jalen Suggs made his post-high school landing spot known Friday when the versatile 6-5 guard announced that he would play basketball for Gonzaga University.

Suggs’ announcement came after the Redhawks’ 89-68 victory over Park Center in the first game of a two-day basketball showcase at Minnehaha Academy. He made it official at halftime of the second game between national powerhouses The Patrick School (N.J.) and Sierra Canyon (Calif.).

The announcement, which was broadcast on ESPN2, ended months of conjecture and opinions regarding Suggs, a highly sought-after combo guard who is currently ranked No. 10 nationally in the Class of 2020 by 247 Sports and No. 11 by Rivals.com.

Gonzaga was among five schools that were considered finalists, along with Florida, Florida State, Iowa State and Minnesota. The Spokane, Wash., private school had long been thought of as the big favorite in the Suggs sweepstakes after he made an official visit there in October.

On Suggs’ Instagram page, amid numerous pictures and videos of him in his high school or USA basketball uniforms, there is just one post, from Oct. 7, of him wearing a college jersey. The school name on the front? Gonzaga.

Suggs, who led the Redhawks to three consecutive Class 2A basketball state titles, is also the reigning Minnesota Mr. Football. Playing quarterback and defensive back, he led three-school co-op team SMB to a Class 4A state championship in 2018 and a runner-up finish in November.

Suggs received heavy interest from Power Five football programs and had offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Georgia, Nebraska and Ohio State.

Despite his announcement Friday, there is still some belief that he could skip college altogether and play professionally in the Australia-based National Basketball League. It’s a path taken by LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton, both highly recruited Americans now playing in the league.