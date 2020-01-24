Three senior basketball players from Minnesota — Paige Bueckers, Dawson Garcia and Jalen Suggs — have been selected for the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Games on April 1 at Houston’s Toyota Center.
Bueckers, a 5-11 guard for Hopkins who has signed with Connecticut, is trying to lead the Royals to a second consecutive undefeated season.
Garcia, a 6-11 forward with Prior Lake, has signed with Marquette.
Suggs, a 6-5 point guard, recently said he will attend Gonzaga.
The girls’ game will be shown live at 4 p.m. on ESPN2, the boys’ game at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
NFL's Saints fight to shield emails in Catholic abuse crisis
The New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of emails that allegedly show team executives doing public relations damage control for the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese to help it contain the fallout from a burgeoning sexual abuse crisis.
Outdoors
Beargrease mushers know their teams – and what makes them go
The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, beginning Sunday in Duluth, demands a lot from its human and canine participants.
High Schools
Suggs, Bueckers, Garcia named McDonald's All-Americans
The three Minnesotans will play in the McDonald's All-Star Games in Houston on April 1.
Sports
Federer tops Australia's Millman in 5 sets at Melbourne Park
Roger Federer was thinking, "Uh, oh, here we go again."
Sports
15-year-old Gauff stuns defending champ; Serena loses to 27th seed
It felt as if a generational shift was being signaled Friday at the Australian Open, with a pair of monumentally significant third-round results