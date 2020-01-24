Three senior basketball players from Minnesota — Paige Bueckers, Dawson Garcia and Jalen Suggs — have been selected for the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Games on April 1 at Houston’s Toyota Center.

Bueckers, a 5-11 guard for Hopkins who has signed with Connecticut, is trying to lead the Royals to a second consecutive undefeated season.

Garcia, a 6-11 forward with Prior Lake, has signed with Marquette.

Suggs, a 6-5 point guard, recently said he will attend Gonzaga.

The girls’ game will be shown live at 4 p.m. on ESPN2, the boys’ game at 6 p.m. on ESPN.