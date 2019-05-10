The Twins and Tigers open a four-game series at 7:10 p.m. (FSN) today, with American League player of the week Jake Odorizzi (4-2, 2.78 ERA) facing Detroit righty Tyson Ross (1-4, 5.34).

La Velle broke down the outstanding starting pitching for the Twins today. Odorizzi has pitched 13 consecutive scoreless innings in victories over the Astros and Yankees.

The teams have a split doubleheader (1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.) on Saturday, with Michael Pineda pitching one game for the Twins. The Twins have not announced who they will call up from Class AAA Rochester as the 26th player, but Kohl Stewart was in the clubhouse Friday before the game. Manager Rocco Baldelli didn't commit to using Stewart as a starter, so maybe the Twins will use an opener ahead of Stewart? Or, if the bullpen isn't used much tonight, they could activate Willians Astudillo and designate Jake Cave as the 26th man?

Miguel Sano, by the way, is at Rochester to continue his rehab. Sano, recovering from a right heel injury, will play Saturday and Sunday against the Durham Bulls. He has played in seven rehab games at Class AA Pensacola and Class A Fort Myers and has two home runs, eight RBI and a .320 batting average.

Tonight's lineups: