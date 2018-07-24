Authorities mistakenly released a suspected violent offender from a Sioux Falls jail, and now they are turning to the public in their effort to capture the man.

Adrian Ray Watson, 26, of Sioux Falls, was set free about 11:45 a.m. Monday from the Minnehaha County jail without having to post the court-required $2,500 bail. He was being held on suspicion of robbery, assault, theft and property damage stemming from an altercation at the home of an acquaintance.

Warden Jeff Gromer explains that Watson and another inmate had the same last name, and the wrong prisoner was released.

Gromer fessed up to the mix-up in a news release to media outlets in the area that included the fugitive's jail mug shot.

A wanted poster put on Twitter by the Sheriff's Office noted that Watson had escaped, albeit with little difficulty.

The Sheriff's Office describes Watson as American Indian, 6 feet tall and 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 1-605-367-7000.