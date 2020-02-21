Fans of the 114-year-old J.W. Hulme leather goods company in St. Paul have endured a lot of change in the past few years.

But one tradition remains: the semiannual winter and summer sample sales, including one Saturday.

"We have a good amount of merchandise for the sale so customers should be really excited about the sample sale," said Alli Beauchamp, director of sales and retail operations for J.W. Hulme. "And this time they won't have to line up outside because they can wait in the Victoria Crossing center area and even grab some coffee from Bread & Chocolate."

The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. In the past, people have started lining up as early as 7 a.m. to get in.

The firm cuts prices 50% to 75% on leather bags, wallets and accessories. Items may be seconds, samples, missed monograms or stitches, slightly scarred, seasonal or discontinued, but Beauchamp said they're all of a good quality.

In November, J.W. Hulme was purchased by Eden Prairie-based iMedia Brands Inc., formerly Evine and ShopHQ. In October 2018, the company's former majority owner, Olympus Capital Investments, closed the Hulme's manufacturing plant in St. Paul and began global sourcing and manufacturing.

The sale will be held in Victoria Crossing at 867 Grand Av. in the former 10,000 Villages store adjacent to the full-price retail store in the same center. The Edina store, in new east wing of the Galleria, is also expected to participate with a flash sale Saturday.