Here they go again.

Still basking in the autumn glow of the picturesque 2016 Ryder Cup, the folks at Hazeltine National Golf Club hooked up with the PGA of America and officially announced at a press conference Friday that they’re jumping right back into the business of hosting major championships with the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (June 20-23).

“We wanted to bring this championship to the greatest courses in the country,” said PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua during a press conference to announce the Chaska course’s next major. “Hazeltine National takes this just to another level of specialness. Hazeltine was built to host majors and its members, along with the people of Minnesota, embrace golf. We’re excited about this championship and a relationship with Hazeltine that will continue on into the future.”

This will be Hazeltine’s eighth professional major and the third women’s major since the course opened for play in 1962. The last women’s major in Minnesota was the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open at Interlachen. Hazeltine previously played host to the U.S. Women’s Open in 1966 and 1977.

Other professional majors played at Hazeltine were the U.S. Open in 1970 and 1991; and the PGA Championship in 2002 and 2009.

“This championship aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Hazeltine president Bob Fafinski. “Hosting majors is in our mission statement. The members sign on for this. That’s what we do.”

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship — formerly known as the LPGA Championship — began in 1955 and is the second-oldest women’s professional tournament behind the U.S. Women’s Open. It will be played in the Chicago area the next two years. Olympia Fields will play host from June 29 to July 2 this year. Kemper Lakes will be the site for next year’s event.

There hasn’t been a women’s major champion crowned at Hazeltine in 40 years. In 1977, Hollis Stacy won $11,040 for finishing 4-over par to win the U.S. Women’s Open. The only other woman to win a professional major at Hazeltine is Sandra Spuzich, who took home $4,000 after shooting 9-over par at the 1966 U.S. Women’s Open.

A third member will join that club in a little over two years.