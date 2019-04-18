The new administration of Gov. Tim Walz circumvented its normal hiring process and installed a prominent Iron Range Democrat in a civil service job that pays six figures, passing over a qualified woman in the process, according to a report in the Ely-based newspaper the Timberjay.

Joe Radinovich, an unsuccessful 2018 candidate for Congress in the Eighth Congressional District, was hired in March by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, an Eveleth-based economic development agency known as the IRRRB — and long accused of DFL cronyism.

Walz’s office acknowledged the hiring process deviated from normal procedures by shortening the time it was publicly posted from the usual 21 days to just 24 hours. But a statement Thursday from Walz insists the hire was made without the governor’s knowledge or direction, and that the administration from now on will require all classified management jobs be posted for 21 days.

“The Governor’s Office was not involved in any decision making related to the expedited hiring process and did not direct the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation (IRRR) or Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) to vary from ordinary hiring procedures,” Walz press secretary Teddy Tschann said in a statement. “In an effort to further promote the Governor’s commitment to seeking a world-class workforce, we will be instituting an Administration-wide policy requiring, rather than recommending, that all classified managerial positions of this kind to be posted for at least 21 days. Any exceptions will require direct approval by the MMB Commissioner or his designee.

Tschann also noted that over two thirds of Walz’s staff is female and nearly half of his appointees to boards and commissions are people of color or indigenous Minnesotans.

Radinovich’s hire, however, is likely to raise further questions about the Iron Range board. Rep. Sandy Layman, R-Cohasset, who is also former IRRRB commissioner, released a statement: “I am deeply troubled by a hiring process at the IRRRB that lacked transparency and fairness.”

Layman added: “This kind of political maneuvering undermines public confidence in the agency and reinforces the worst impressions people hold — fairly or not — about the IRRRB.”

According to the Timberjay, Lorrie Janatopoulus was the only other candidate interviewed. She has a master’s degree, won a prestigious Bush Fellowship and carries a lengthy resume that includes the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency in Virginia and numerous nonprofit boards.

Radinovich, meanwhile, has deep political ties in the state DFL. He was a Democratic state representative, 2018 congressional candidate and high profile campaign manager for both former U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, for whom he was briefly chief of staff. Nor is this Radinovich’s first tour at the IRRRB; he was hired as a political appointee — meaning without civil service protections of his new job — after he lost his seat in the Minnesota House in the 2014 election.

IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips made his preference for Radinovich known, even taking the unusual step of sitting in on the job interview, while Radinovich’s name appeared on an organizational chart before the hiring process even occurred, according to the Timberjay report.

Please check back for updates on this story.