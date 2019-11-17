– The Gophers’ perfect record is no more. But they didn’t relinquish it without a fight Saturday.

Iowa scored touchdowns on its first three possessions Saturday, and the Gophers’ second-half comeback attempt from a 17-point deficit fell short in a 23-19 loss at Kinnick Stadium, keeping Floyd of Rosedale with the Hawkeyes for another season.

The eighth-ranked Gophers’ lead in the Big Ten West fell to a game over Wisconsin, which won handily at Nebraska. The Gophers still can win the Big Ten West next week if they were to win at last-place Northwestern and Wisconsin were to lose at home to Purdue.

Otherwise, the Gophers-Badgers game Nov. 30 at TCF Bank Stadium would decide the division champion and the team to go to the Big Ten championship game the following week at Indianapolis.

The Gophers pulled within 20-13 in the second half on Tyler Johnson’s 28-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter. Later in the quarter, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck elected to go for it on fourth-and-4 from the Iowa 14-yard line. Tanner Morgan’s pass hit Johnson right in the hands, but the receiver dropped it to turn the ball over on downs.

Johnson was then hit by Iowa’s Dane Belton, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct — but the penalty was deemed after the play, so it didn’t give the Gophers first-and-goal. Fleck then rushed out on to the field to argue, and he was also penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Still trailing by seven, the Gophers were held to three-and-out on their first possession of the fourth quarter, and after an interference penalty on Benjamin St-Juste on the punt gave the Hawkeyes the ball on the Gophers 39-yard line, Iowa converted a couple of third downs before settling for a 27-yard field goal from Keith Duncan for a 10-point lead.

The Gophers responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Rodney Smith 1-yard touchdown run with 3:26 to play. But Brock Walker shanked the extra point, keeping the Gophers down four. Iowa then recovered the onside kick but was unable to pick up a first down, and after a touchback on the punt the Gophers got the ball back at their own 20-yard line with no timeouts and 1:52 to play.

But Morgan was sacked on the first two plays of the drive, and he was injured on the second sack, good for an 8-yard loss by A.J. Epenesa. That meant Cole Kramer had to come in on third-and-21. His pass was incomplete, and his pass on fourth down was intercepted.