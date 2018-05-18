The two-time interim executive director of the public U.S. Bank Stadium authority got the job permanently Friday.

Jim Farstad, the stadium’s technology consultant, has twice worked as the acting director of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA).

Vekich said after a national search with 74 applicants, Farstad “rose to the top.”

Farstad has the “current knowledge” of the operation and “organizational skills” for the job, Vekich said. He was approved on a unanimous vote by the MSFA board.

Farstad will be paid $165,333.

The MSFA is the public body that oversees the stadium structure and the $40-million annual operation on behalf of taxpayers. Although the $1.1 billion building turns two in August, already there have been multiple transitions in the top jobs at the MSFA, mostly because of the fallout from the resignations last year of two officials who misused luxury suites to entertain friends and family.

When executive director Ted Mondale left last February, Farstad stepped in until lawyer Rick Evans was hired for the permanent position. When Evans left in December because of health problems, Farstad again returned as interim.

In doing so, the board bypassed two candidates with extensive operations and event experience. One was Super Bowl LII COO Dave Haselman, a St. Paul native who has spent his career running major national and international level operations from the Mall of America to the Olympics on NBC-TV.

The other finalist, also identified by the MSFA on Tuesday, was Nicholas Langella, general manager of the Alamodome in San Antonio. He didn’t appear to have Minnesota ties, but has worked throughout his career in convention and arena operations from New York City to Boston and St. Louis.