INTERCHANGEABLE Mostaerts

Will Mostaert: Defensive lineman, wears No. 91; 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks

Eli Mostaert: Defensive lineman, wears No. 98; 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks

About the twins: Both committed to play football at North Dakota State. Will decided first by about two weeks.

Will also reached Lakeville North's varsity team first, promoted sophomore year as a blocking tight end. "Eli wanted nothing to do with it," Panthers coach Brian Vossen said. That's because growing up, Vossen said, the heavier Will had to play on the line while Eli got to be a quarterback or tight end.

The twins hold down various spots in the defensive line depending on situations and matchups. "We think we're pretty even," Eli said. "We're interchangeable."

DAVID La VAQUE