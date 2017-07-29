Law enforcement was responding to a "dynamic situation" in a Mendota Heights business plaza involving an alleged armed robber late Saturday morning, according to police.

Mendota Heights police, a Washington County SWAT team, helicopters and more were on the scene after the suspect allegedly entered a senior living facility near Hwy. 110 and Interstate 35E, according to the scanner.

"Dynamic situation near plaza drive," Mendota Heights police posted on Facebook. "Will update when we can. Avoid the area."

A man called police to report he was robbed at gunpoint earlier Saturday on the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue, according to police scanner reports. The male suspect then fled, crashing his car into a swamp near Friendly Marsh Park and continuing on foot.

The suspect allegedly entered the White Pine Senior Living facility, located in a shopping plaza next to the park, according to the scanner. Law enforcement blocked off the area and asked people in surrounding businesses to remain indoors.

Police were attempting to evacuate people from the facility, according to the scanner. Mendota Heights police and Dakota County Sheriff's Office did not provide any other information as of 11:30 a.m.

Golfers at the Mendakota Country Club west of the plaza were pulled off the course earlier Saturday, according to witnesses on the site. The club later resumed its regular operations.

In addition to the assisted living facility, the plaza houses a handful of restaurants.