More Turnovers than Pillsbury

The Chargers lost seven fumbles in their first 13 games before fumbling five times, and losing four, on Sunday. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn spent 14 seasons as a running backs coach, and was fuming after the game. “We didn’t have seven fumbles all year, and all of a sudden we can’t hold on to the football,” he said. “It was bad. ... I have no idea where that came from.”

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings CB Mike Hughes vs. WR Mike Williams

WHO WON?

Williams had the early edge with a 39-yard catch and a 2-yard TD, but Hughes caught up with two passes tipped away and an interception. Call it even.

PLAY OF THE GAME

GO BIG MAN!

The Chargers trailed 12-0 and were at the Vikings 26 late in the first half when QB Philip Rivers (17) fumbled when sacked by Vikings DE Danielle Hunter (99). Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (30) couldn’t pick up the ball as he was tackled by LB Eric Kendricks (54), and DT Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) picked it up at the 44 and raced 56 yards for the TD.

THE QUOTE

“That was my first-ever career touchdown. Never got one in high school, never got one in college.”— Odenigbo