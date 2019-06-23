Bio-Techne Corp.
Norman David Eansor officer
Shares sold: 3,117 Price: $215
Date: June 12 Directly holds: na
Ecolab Inc.
Timothy P. Mulhere officer
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $198.17
Date: June 14 Indirectly holds: 24,934
Victoria J. Reich director
Exercised options: 1,500 Price: $64
Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $199.25
Date: June 13 Directly holds: 19,487
Hormel Foods Corp.
James N. Sheehan CFO
Exercised options: 60,000 Price: $14.80
Shares purchased: 55,000 Price: $41.55
Date: June 12 Directly holds: 146,292
Image Sensing Systems
Paul F. Lidsky director
Shares purchased: 1,296 Price: $4.92
Date: June 14 Directly holds: 40,343
Medtronic PLC
Hooman Hakami officer
Exercised options: 31,731 Price: $78
Shares sold: 52,664 Price: $97.49
Date: June 12 Directly holds: 42,673
Carol A. Surface officer
Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $97.66
Date: June 17 Directly holds: 36,299
Northern Oil and Gas Inc.
Brandon R. Elliott CEO
Shares sold: 100,000 Price: $2.14
Date: June 18 Directly holds: 528,890
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
William W. Burke director
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $10
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $55
Date: June 18 Directly holds: 3,721
Target Corp.
Roxanne Schuh Austin director
Exercised options: 4,163 Price: $49.41
Shares sold: 4,163 Price: $89
Date: June 13 Directly holds: 42,532
Tennant Co.
Hans Chris Killingstad CEO
Exercised options: 12,843 Price: $24.21
Shares sold: 12,843 Price:
Date: June 18 $61.53–$62.24
Directly holds: 158,890
Tile Shop Holdings Inc.
Peter J. Jacullo III director and owner
Shares purchased: 10,000 Price: $4.10
Date: June 14 Indirectly holds: 5,967,866