Don’t judge this stately brick Georgian Revival by its cover.

On the outside, the 1913 two-story mansion presents a traditional symmetrical boxy design.

Once inside the home’s elegant foyer, a de Gournay “Kiso Mountains” landscape mural is like a breath of fresh air. All the interiors’ crisp white walls create a backdrop for vibrant and pastel colored artwork and accessories.

And in the backyard of the nearly one-acre property, a sleek modern metal sculpture is displayed on a lush lawn bordering an in-ground swimming pool.

The Minneapolis residence in the Lowry Hill neighborhood is on the market for $3.449 million. The current homeowner bought the brick home in 2016 for its early 1900s rich architectural character to use as a starting point for a modern and refreshing renovation, said listing agent Debbie McNally, of Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty. The home felt dark and heavy and the owner’s style is “light and airy with cheerful pastels,” she said.

The whole house makeover involved repainting, refinishing or replacing almost every surface. To brighten spaces, all the millwork and walls are painted white or cream. The ebony wood floors were lightened with a natural oak finish.

Backyard swimming pool, patio, pergola, and metal sculpture.

The homeowner wanted more room for entertaining and built a 575-square-foot spacious family room addition with a soaring ceiling and two walls of massive windows to draw in light.

Guests also can spill outside to the landscaped grounds’ swimming pool and patio during summer parties, said McNally.

With the addition, the home is 10,279 square feet and includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a caterer’s kitchen, two family rooms and flex spaces for everything from an office to a library.

The updated carriage house has five stalls and the second floor could be converted into an in-law apartment.

The Lowry Hill home is within blocks of Lake of the Isles, Walker Art Center, Loring Park and a short drive to downtown Minneapolis.

It also has a unique politics-related history. Congressman-elect Dean Phillips and Gov. Mark Dayton both lived there in the past, said McNally.

Debbie McNally of Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, 612-388-1790, has the listing.