If you go

We paid Cliff Moody of Backlash Charters and Rods to shuttle us from Port Mansfield to Mansfield Cut in his fishing boat. The ride takes about 45 minutes. Go to fishingbooker.com/charters/view/8899. Beach camping is allowed at Mans­field Cut, but there are no facilities or fresh water. Bring water, a shovel and toilet paper, and pack out all trash.