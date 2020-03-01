University of Minnesota budget data, dating to the 1995-96 season, shows how spending on Gophers men’s basketball has steadily increased, even after the academic fraud scandal under coach Clem Haskins rocked the program in 1999. In the meantime, the team’s on-court performance has been up and down.



Dan Monson • 1999-2006

“The gravity of it was much more than I knew. They say, ‘There’s a cloud over your head.’ That’s all it takes for it to become monumental to change the perception.”

• Gophers record: 118-106, 44-68 Big Ten

• Best Big Ten finish: Tied for fourth in 2004-05

• Postseason: One NCAA tournament (0-1),

four NITs



Tubby Smith • 2007-13

“Makes you look bad as a coach when you’re selling, ‘We’re going to have this practice facility.’ And six years later when I was there, it wasn’t even started.”

• Gophers record: 124-81, 46-62 Big Ten

• Best Big Ten finish: Sixth in 2007-08 and 2009-10

• Postseason: Three NCAA tournaments (1-3), two NITs



Richard Pitino • 2013-present

“It’s gotten better. Academically, the guys are flourishing as well. We’ve tried to do little things to make sure this program is better. It continues to build and grow.”

• Gophers record: 125-106, 47-80 Big Ten

• Best Big Ten finish: Fourth in 2016-17

• Postseason: Two NCAA tournaments (1-2),

one NIT (champion)