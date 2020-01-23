How the Wild West Was Spun
Ends Sunday: Her Lakota, Plains Apache and Scottish Traveller ancestry gives storyteller Dovie Thomas a much different perspective on the "Wild West" than the one the movies and even history books have told. The acclaimed storyteller will present her eye-opening take on history at, appropriately, Open Eye Figure Theatre in a performance hosted by fellow storyteller/theater artist Kevin Kling. Both will participate in a Q&A after the performances. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 4 p.m. Sun., Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Mpls., $15-$22, openeyetheatre.org.)
Chris Hewitt
