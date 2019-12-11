Pre-"Frozen," Caroline Innerbichler's career included a 2018 "Grease" at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. She was Sandy, doing some summer loving with Aleks Knezevich's Danny. /Dan Norman

Among the many ways in which Channing Tatum is a fortunate individual is this: He got to see the touring production of "Frozen" before you.

Tatum was among those in attendance, and pictured in a red carpet photo gallery on the Playbill website, when the tour opened in Los Angeles this week. Scheduled to play at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre May 6-31, "Frozen" stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Eagan's Caroline Innerbichler as Elsa's princess sister, Anna. Local audiences will remember Innerbichler from "Grease" at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, "Mamma Mia!" at the Ordway and last summer's "Guys and Dolls" at the Guthrie Theater.

Like Tatum, Innerbichler appears in the photo gallery, along with Twin Cities actor Nate Cheeseman (he was in "Stinkers" last summer at Jungle Theater) and a "Real Housewife" or two.

Tickets to "Frozen" are on sale at hennepintheatretrust.org.