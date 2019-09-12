Two firefighters in a small town west of the Twin Cities put on 45 pounds of gear, mounted a stair climber and kept going until they had each conquered 110 floors in tribute to their New York City counterparts who gave their lives after the 9/11 terror attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

When Jesse Messner and Jake Knick were done Wednesday with their gesture to their fallen comrades from Sept. 11, 2001, the Brownton firefighters each needed close to 30 minutes and burned almost 300 calories each in the solemn process.

The pair’s relentless payment of respect was among many around the country — including one Tuesday just up the interstate — who have taken to exercise machinery or actual stairs in buildings and sports venues over the many years since the dual assault on the towers took the lives of hundreds of firefighters that day and others who later died from complications connected with answering the call on 9/11.

“We want to make sure that everyone remembers all of the responders that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Messner said Thursday. “We walked [Wednesday] to remember the firefighters that lost their lives in the most courageous act.”

Messner, 38, and Knick, 42, wore pretty much what the New York firefighters had on 18 years ago: a personal protection equipment package of helmet, hood, bunker pants, coat, gloves, boots and air pack. What they didn’t have to cope with was smoke, heat from a fire, and the stress of responding to a real-life tragedy.

Messner was first to get on the Fire Department’s stair climber and kept going until reaching the 110-story goal. Knick jumped on next as the monitor collected their combined data: 220 floors, in 59 minutes and 16 seconds, for a 592.4-calorie burn.

Jesse Messner, of Brownton, Minn., strapped on 45 pounds of gear before going 110 stories on a stair climber. Credit: Provided by Jesse Messner

Messner said Wednesday he feels “fine, so far. Tomorrow is probably going to be the day when you feel the effects.”

About 65 miles up the highway from Brownton, firefighter Rob Johnson of the Sartell Fire Department pulled off the same feat at the Anytime Fitness in town. Video of Johnson, 33, was posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page and has collected more than 20,000 views as of Thursday afternoon.

Johnson said he gave the task little thought before taking on the challenge.

“I got home from a trip to Missouri about 3:30 in the morning and saw that others were doing it,” he said. After stopping home for a bit to tend to his kids, he walked into his fitness center and got the thumbs up to take the 110-story climb to nowhere.

Johnson said the hardest part wasn’t so much the physical difficulty, but “knowing that those guys [inside the World Trade Center towers] were doing it and knew they probably weren’t going to come back.”