Major League Soccer has 26 teams this year, making it the largest first-division soccer league in the world. It can be bewildering to keep track of them, never mind which to pay attention to. But just as the Premier League has its Big Six and Liga MX has its Cuatros Grandes, MLS has a handful of must-watch teams.

– May 16 and Aug. 23 – are appointment viewing.

Atlanta United’s season took a major hit when striker Josef Martínez, the best goal-scorer in MLS history, went down in Week 1 with a torn ACL. But the Five Stripes remain worth the attention. Seattle never seems to start playing for keeps until about July. But 11 playoff appearances in 11 seasons, and a crowded trophy case, is evidence the Sounders belong on the watch list.

Outside that foursome, NYCFC is somehow underrated despite playing in New York. Down South, it will be fascinating if Inter Miami can make South Florida care about soccer.

SHORT TAKES

• The U.S. women’s national team kicked off the SheBelieves Cup with an impressive 2-0 victory against England, a win that could easily have been 4-0 or 5-0. Early-season games are tough against European teams, which are in the middle of their club season, while the Americans are just stretching out after a winter break. In this one, the USA dominated and looked ready to kick off the Olympics now.

• After nearly three years of not bothering to hire a commissioner, the National Women’s Soccer League finally hired marketing executive Lisa Baird to fill the long-vacant job. Baird, who has held senior posts with the NFL and the U.S. Olympic Committee, will be tasked with beefing up the league’s sponsorship and broadcast presences (with a rumored deal with CBS Sports in the offing), and expanding the 10-team league to new cities. And yes, I’m still crossing my fingers for St. Paul to be on the expansion list.

WATCH GUIDE

SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. Spain, 4 p.m. Sunday, ESPN. It’d be easy to write off Spain, a team with virtually no history of success. But not only did the Spanish blitz Japan 3-1 in their first game in this tournament, they know they can compete with the U.S., having dragged the Americans into a Round of 16 dogfight at last year’s World Cup, losing only because of a pair of penalty kicks. Spain has young talent and a point to prove.

Writer Jon Marthaler gives you a recap of recent events and previews the week ahead. E-mail: jmarthaler@gmail.com