The Gophers landed a commitment from a heavily recruited tight end Thursday, when Jameson Geers announced he has picked Minnesota.

Geers, a consensus three-star recruit from New Lenox, Ill., also had offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue and Illinois. The recruiting site 247Sports.com rates Geers as the No. 18 tight end in the class of 2021 and notes that he is the highest-rated tight end recruit for Minnesota in the Internet era.

You can watch highlights of Geers (No. 86) from last season here.

The 6-5, 220-pound senior from Providence Catholic high school, announced his commitment on Twitter.