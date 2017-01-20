The most seriously injured victim in the Jamar Clark protest shooting in November 2015 took the stand Friday morning and described the events that led to the bullet that still remains in his body.

Teven King, 20, said he was at the protest on Nov. 23 when he noticed four men standing in front of a large orange banner wearing masks.

“I don’t like masks, ” King said. “I like to see people’s face so I know who I’m dealing with.”

One of those men, Allen Scarsella, 24, is on trial for felony riot and assault charges for shooting King and three other protesters just minutes later. The three others, Nathan Gustavsson, 22, of Hermantown; Daniel Macey, 27, of Pine City; and Joseph Backman, 28, of Eagan, stand charged with second-degree riot and aiding an offender.

King and two friends walked over and asked the four to remove the masks. King said they got defensive and refused, so he waved to other protesters to come in.

Surveillance video shown to the jury yesterday shows how a large group of about 20 to 30 formed. King said as the four started to walk away a group of protesters followed them. He saw one of the protesters hit one of the four — who turned out to be Gustavsson — then soon after saw Scarsella pull out a gun.

“He shot right before I could turn around,” King said.

King said he felt the bullet hit his abdomen then ran until he lost feeling in his legs. He fell by a tree when others went to help him.

“I felt like I was going to die,” King said. “My stomach, it felt like someone sticked a hand in my stomach and started twisting my intestines. That’s how bad it burned.”

King’s testimony will continue Friday morning. Another shooting victim, Wesley Martin, is also expected to testify.

The trial opened Tuesday with the prosecution alleging that Scarsella’s racist beliefs eventually led to the shooting. Scarsella’s defense attorney argued that he feared for his life and shot in self-defense. According to testimony, Scarsella visited the protest before the night of the shooting.