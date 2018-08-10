The Irish Fair of Minnesota on Harriet Island in St. Paul, the Pizza Luce Block Party in Minneapolis, Saints and Lynx games and Zac Brown in concert Friday at Target Field - so many things to do and places to go this weekend. Road construction and a light-rail shut down might to make it hard to get to there

For the third straight weekend, Interstate 35W will be closed in Minneapolis, but this time around it’s only between NE. 4th Street and County Road C in Roseville. The past two weekends the freeway closure ran from Crosstown to Interstate 694.

Transit riders will find portions of the Blue and Green light-rail lines out of service from 12:15 a.m. Saturday until 3:30 a.m. Monday. Buses will fill in on the Blue Line between the 38th Street station and Target Field and on the Green Line between Stadium Village and Target Field.

Here is your road construction rundown:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: From 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, northbound lanes closed from NE. 4th Street to County Road C. Southbound lanes closed from Hwy. 280 to I-94. No access from westbound Hwy. 36 to northbound I-35W. Hwy. 280 will be open between Larpenteur and University avenues, but closed north of Larpenteur and south of University. No access from I-94 to northbound Hwy. 280.

2. Interstate 94: Reduced to two lanes between Chicago and Portland Avenues.

3. Penn Avenue N.: Closed from 23rd to Lowry avenues and 35th to Dowling avenues.

4. Hennepin Avenue S.: Closed from 31st to 36th streets.

5. NE. Broadway Street: Closed from Stinson Boulevard to Industrial Boulevard until fall.

St. Paul

6. Wabasha Street and Kellogg Boulevard: Wabasha closed from Plato Boulevard to Cesar Chavez Street. Westbound Kellogg closed 7th Street to Washington Street.

7. Hwy. 149/Smith Avenue: The High Bridge over the Mississippi River is closed until December.

East Metro

8. Hwy. 95 in Afton: Closed both directions between Bailey Road and 70th Street until Sept. 7.

9. Interstate 35 in Forest Lake: Northbound reduced to two lane from Hwy. 97 to Hwy. 8. Southbound periodic lane reductions.

10. Hwy. 10 in Elk River: Reduced to one lane in both directions between Waco Street and Upland Avenue.

11. Hwy. 169 in Champlin: Single lane traffic in both directions between Hwy. 610 and East Hayden Lake Road.

South Metro

12. Hwy. 50 in Farmington: Single lane with flaggers between Hwy. 3 and Hwy. 52.

13. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed in both directions from County Road 26 to 60th Street, and Hwy. 149 and 55. The intersection of Hwy 3 and Rich Valley Rd/County Road. 71 is closed.

14. 66th Street in Richfield: Closed to through traffic between Humboldt and Portland avenues S. Ramps to and from I-35W closed.

West Metro

15. Hwy. 41 in Chaska: Closed in both directions from Hundertmark Road and Pioneer Trail until Sept. 3. Lane closures between Hwys. 7 and 5.

16. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed from Charlson Road and Spring Road.

17. Crosstown Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka: Single lane in both directions from I-494 to Shady Oak Road Eastbound ramp from Hwy. 212 to eastbound 62/169 is closed. Ramps from northbound Hwy. 169 to eastbound Hwy. 62, eastbound Hwy. 62 to southbound Hwy. 169, and eastbound Hwy. 62 to Gleason Road closed.

18. Hwy. 55 in Rockford: Closed in both directions between Rockford and Buffalo.

19. Hwy. 7 in St. Louis Park and Hopkins: From 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, single lane in both directions between I-494 and Louisiana Avenue.

20. Hwy. 5 in Chanhassen: Alternating lane closures manned by flaggers between County Road 11 and Hwy. 41.