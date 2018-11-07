Hwy. 55 was closed in both directions late Tuesday as the Minnesota State Patrol investigated a fatal crash at the highway’s intersection with Hennepin County Road 10, in Rockford.
The patrol said the highway is likely to be closed until 9 p.m. or later.
This is a developing story. Return to www.startribune.com for updates.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Wisconsin Republicans hold on to Ryan's seat
While high-profile clashes for governor and the U.S. Senate top the ballot in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Democrats have high hopes for a handful of other key races. The party hoped to seize outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat and send former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl's nephew to Congress. Democrats also looked to send Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel packing, hold onto the secretary of state's office and flip the state treasurer's office after eight years of GOP control.
West Metro
Hwy. 55 in Rockford reopened after fatal crash
Hwy. 55 was reopened late Tuesday after being closed in both directions for more than two hours as the Minnesota State Patrol investigated a fatal…
National
4 swing races give Minnesota outsize role in US House battle
Compelling storylines were everywhere in Minnesota's midterm election, with a governor's race that might determine whether the state retains divided government that has become rare in the Upper Midwest. Democratic Rep. Tim Walz was hoping to make the jump from Congress, while Republican Jeff Johnson was hoping for an upset.
National
The Latest: Paul Ryan protege Steil wins mentor's seat
The Latest on Wisconsin's high stakes midterm election (all times local):
National
VoteCast: Minnesota voters say nation headed wrong way
A majority of voters casting midterm election ballots in Minnesota said the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a wide-ranging survey of…