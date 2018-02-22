Hwy. 3 a major thoroughfare in Rosemount, was reopened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after being closed for several hours because of a large fire along the road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Hwy. 3 is also called S. Robert Trail.
The fire, which sent up thick clouds of white smoke, was reported at a business structure at 15280 S. Robert Trail that appeared to house or be right next door to Will’s Welding & Repair. Hwy. 3 was closed for several hours between County Roads 42 and 46.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota hospital errors rose slightly over past 4 years
An annual report says medical errors reported by Minnesota hospitals and surgical centers have been rising slightly for the past four years, and the number of resulting deaths rose in 2017.
Minneapolis
Ben Shapiro venue on 'cow campus' triggers threat of lawsuit vs. U
Conservative speaker should be given larger forum, group says.
Local
Timeline of Billy Graham's life
Timeline Nov. 7, 1918: Born, the first child of Frank and Morrow Graham, in the family farm house near Charlotte, N. C. 1936: Graduated from…
Minneapolis
Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
Jerry Lee Curry also fathered two children by one of the twins.
Local
Billy Graham's crusades
Billy Graham first led a crusade in the Twin Cities in 1950. He was 31 years old and had already filled the Rose Bowl in…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.