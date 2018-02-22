Hwy. 3 a major thoroughfare in Rosemount, was reopened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after being closed for several hours because of a large fire along the road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Hwy. 3 is also called S. Robert Trail.

The fire, which sent up thick clouds of white smoke, was reported at a business structure at 15280 S. Robert Trail that appeared to house or be right next door to Will’s Welding & Repair. Hwy. 3 was closed for several hours between County Roads 42 and 46.

STAFF REPORT