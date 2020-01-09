A husband and wife died when their vehicle rolled into a ditch in east-central Minnesota and became partly submerged in the water, authorities said Wednesday.
A caller alerted the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday to the vehicle upside down in the ditch in Lakeside Township just east of Lake Mille Lacs.
By the time emergency response personnel arrived, both occupants were already dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The two were identified as Paul Debreto, 64, and Teresa Debreto, 60, both from nearby Isle. Preliminary autopsy findings determined that they likely died from hypothermia, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities haven’t disclosed what led to the crash.
