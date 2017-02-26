Authorities are trying to find a Level 3 predatory sex offender wanted in Dakota County on charges that he raped and impregnated a preteen girl with diminished mental capacity.

South St. Paul police said Friday that Christopher Donald Lee Blair, 35, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Blair” on the back. Investigators believe Blair may be driving a 2015 Silver Ford Fiesta, with Minnesota license plate 115 TGV.

“Blair is known to carry weapons,” a statement from police read. “Do not approach.”

Blair is described as white, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 212 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and possibly facial hair.

He was released from prison in April 2015 and was registered as a Level 3 offender living in South St. Paul near Bryant Avenue and Concord Street N., according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Level 3 offenders are considered the most likely to reoffend.

Blair has a history of kidnapping women he does not know after approaching them in public places, according to state corrections officials. Offender has a history of attempted kidnapping of adult female victims and has used a weapon to gain compliance.

Last week, Blair was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations that in September he raped and impregnated a South St. Paul girl who is now 12 years old.

The criminal complaint described the girl as someone who is “special needs and makes bad decisions.”

The girl’s mother told police who raped her daughter and said it was someone known to her family, the complaint continued.

Police say that anyone with information about Blair’s whereabouts should call 911.