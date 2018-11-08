Several hundred people rallied Thursday evening on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol to express support for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

The protest was one of many nationwide sparked by President Donald Trump's firing Wednesday of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose recusing of himself from anything to do with the Mueller investigation had long angered his boss. Trump replaced Sessions with a longtime alley, Matthew Whitaker, as acting attorney general.

Protesters at Thursday's rally demanded that Whitaker recuse himself and called on Minnesota lawmakers in Washington to support Senate and House bills that would protect Mueller's investigation.

Protesters chanted, "Rule of law!" and "When Mueller is under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!" and carried signs saying that "No one is above the law," "Protect the Mueller investigation," "Whitaker must recuse" and depicting Trump as a baby in diapers.

They also sang the National Anthem, "America the Beautiful" and Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land."

The rally also expanded its subjects into other topics, such as immigration and Trump's policies and practices. When a speaker reminded the crowd of Trump's campaign promises to release his tax returns — something he never did — and divest many of his business interests, some in the crowd yelled, "Liar! Liar!" and "Lock him up!"

Protests were also planned in Duluth and Rochester.