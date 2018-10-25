The president of the University of St. Thomas issued an “action plan” Thursday in the wake of a racial slur written on a black student’s door last week in Brady Hall.

“I am ashamed and disgusted and share the pain and anger that many students, faculty and staff are feeling right now,” read a letter to students, faculty and staff from UST President Julie Sullivan, who called off classes for one afternoon next week for a campuswide meeting.

Hundreds of students of various ethnicities chose not to wait until next week and staged a midday sit-in on Thursday in the expansive lobby of the Anderson Student Center, where they sat with “Black Lives Matter” and other signs.

Most of the participants wore white at the encouragement of the Black Empowerment Student Alliance, which called for the protest.

They listened attentively and broke in with applause as speakers said that racial intolerance on the St. Paul school’s campus has gone on for too long.

In the letter, Sullivan said, “While our previous efforts to combat the cancer of racism on our campus were well-intentioned, they have fallen short. This moment must be a turning point at St. Thomas — a moment where we significantly and sustainably increase our efforts to become a more diverse community that openly welcomes and respects the dignity of all.”

The slur was found Oct. 19 and represented what the school said in a statement at that time was a “blatant disregard” for the Catholic university’s commitment to inclusion and diversity. This is not the first time such an incident has happened on campus, the statement added.

– go back” on his door. He said he immediately scrubbed it off.

“I don’t feel safe because it was directly targeted at me, at my door,” Perkins told the news website. “ I’m concerned about the other brothers and sisters on campus too and how they’re feeling about this.”

The school has yet to say whether it determined who is responsible for the slur or what the consequences might be.

The president’s “Action Plan to Combat Racism” includes a campuswide meeting next Wednesday afternoon in the fieldhouse. Classes for that afternoon have been canceled to maximize attendance. After a one-hour program, faculty and staff will be offered education and training lasting up to two hours.

The university’s action plan includes, in the short-term:

• Encouraging classroom conversations.

• Initiation of a prominently displayed anti-hate campaign.

• Trauma resources focusing on students of color.

• Increase the diversity of counseling personnel.

• Anti-bias training for students, staff and faculty.

• Education about the enforcement of anti-bias laws.

• Outside assessment of campus’ climate in the context of diversity.

Longer term, the action plan notes, the school intends to deliver “rigorous anti-racist curriculum,” recruit and retain more students and staff of color, and improve financial aid for students of color.