In glass cabins on a remote Swedish island, five high-strung, urban individuals spent time in nature for 72 hours, with no electronic devices. Their blood pressures and heart rates dropped; their feelings of well-being and creativity increased. The study, undertaken by stress researchers at Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute, inspired our own slightly less scientific study.

The five original cabins, in the Swedish province of Dalsland, and others that have been built after the study’s success, are available to rent. For more information, go to visitsweden.com/72hcabin.

To find your own 72-hour cabin on Minnesota’s North Shore, consider Lamb’s Resort (closed for the season; 1-218-663-7292; lambs resort.com) or Cascade Vacation Rentals (1-218-663-7971; cascade vacationrentals.com), and check with the Cook County Visitors Bureau (1-218-387-2524; visitcookcounty.com).