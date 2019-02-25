Among the pieces of business facing the Vikings before the new league year begins on March 11 — the status of pending free agents like Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson, potential moves to clear cap space with players like Everson Griffen, Andrew Sendejo and Mike Remmers and the makeup of their offensive line — is the following decision:

Whether to rework the deal of their most productive receiver since Randy Moss (and possibly the state’s most popular athlete) with two years left on the contract.

That question will loom over the Vikings at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this week as they meet with Blake Baratz, the agent for wide receiver Adam Thielen. The 28-year-old’s performance, in the first two years of the hastily-signed four-year deal he inked with the Vikings in 2017, triggered escalators that have already pushed Thielen’s 2019 cap figure to $8.1 million. His 2020 cap number could climb as high as $10.6 million, if Thielen equals his performance from the past two seasons,

And yet, though Thielen ranks fourth in the NFL in receptions and sixth in yards over the past two years, his contract is 49th among current wide receivers, in terms of average annual value. So, as the Vikings begin laying the groundwork for their free agent business this week, they’ll have to determine whether it’s prudent to reward Thielen with two years left on his contract, or risk the possibility of the wide receiver skipping part of the team’s voluntary offseason program absent a new deal.

At first blush, a new deal for Thielen might seem like a non-starter, given the fact the Vikings currently have just $6.657 million in cap space for 2019. But as the team tries to stage another remodel of its offensive line amidst a tricky cap situation, a new deal for Thielen could actually help free up some cap space over the next two seasons.

Let’s say the Vikings agree to make the receiver the league’s seventh-highest paid receiver, with a five-year, $76 million extension that comes in just ahead of Cleveland’s Jarvis Landry and represents a 5.5 percent bump over what the Vikings gave Stefon Diggs last July. We’ll include a $20 million signing bonus, a fully-guaranteed 2019 base salary of $2 million and base salaries of $4.9 million (in 2020) and $14.1 million (in 2021) that are guaranteed for injury now and become fully guaranteed on the third day of the league year. That’s a total of $41 million in guaranteed money, with $22 million of it fully guaranteed.

We’ll give Thielen non-guaranteed base salaries of $16 million in the final two years of the deal, as well as the same per-game roster bonuses (of $46,250) and offseason workout bonuses ($100,000) that Diggs got. Lastly, we’ll attach the same salary escalators that Diggs received, which could bump Thielen’s salary by $2 million, $3 million and $4 million in the final three years of the contract, based on how many times he eclipses 100 catches or 1,375 yards in a season.

Under that scenario, Thielen’s 2019 cap hit would actually drop by $500,000, to $7.6 million, while his 2020 cap hit would land at $10.5 million — or $100,000 less than he’d make if he maxed out his 2020 incentives and escalators on his current deal. His salary wouldn’t really climb until 2021 — the point at which Kirk Cousins will either have a new deal or the Vikings will have a new quarterback — and the Vikings would retain plenty of control as Thielen enters his 30s, with large cap savings available to them in the final three years of the deal if they released Thielen. There’s nothing compelling the Vikings to strike such a deal now — remember, they control Thielen’s rights for two more seasons — but they’ve reworked deals to reward players like John Sullivan, Griffen and Linval Joseph with two years left on their contracts. It would buy the Vikings some goodwill after a tumultuous season, and guard against the inflation that could come if Thielen has another massive season in 2019.

We should acknowledge two additional caveats here: Though Thielen has only started 46 NFL games, and has proved durable through a pesky back injury the past two seasons, he turns 29 in June. The Vikings would also have to weigh the opportunity cost of putting two receivers in the top 10 in the league in salary, and whether it would rankle Diggs to be the team’s second-highest paid receiver.

The prevailing sentiment in league circles this winter, though, has been a cautious belief the Vikings and Thielen will come to terms on a deal that takes care of one of their unlikeliest stars and most beloved players, while further burnishing the team’s reputation of developing homegrown talent. And if a Thielen deal gets done this spring, it doesn’t have to mean the Vikings will find themselves in worse salary cap shape. In fact, it could provide them a bit of cap savings as they address the rest of their roster.