The American Red Cross Minnesota Region has deployed 43 volunteers to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as the storm approaches. The organization also has four mobile feeding trucks on standby and ready to deliver meals, water and cleaning kits to affected areas as soon as they are requested.

Several volunteers from Nechama, a Jewish national disaster relief group based in Burnsville, are en route to Atlanta, Georgia, to help with cleanup efforts once the hurricane has passed.

Gov. Tim Walz dispatched a team of 13 emergency management workers to Florida last week as the state prepared for the intensifying storm. The All Hazards Incident Management Team, which includes individuals from Anoka, Hennepin and Itasca Counties, as well as several firefighters and health professionals, is expected to remain down south until at least Sept. 15.

“Minnesotans take pride in helping our neighbors in need, and it’s my honor to answer Florida’s call for assistance,” Walz said in a statement.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

People who want to donate blood can go to redcrossblood.org. Those who want to donate money can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or text “Dorian” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Greater Twin Cities United Way is encouraging people to donate to the United Way of Miami-Dade at unitedwaymiami.org to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.