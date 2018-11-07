How Minnesota voted for governor, neighborhood by neighborhood

Tim Walz, a Democrat and six-term congressman from Mankato, was elected the 41st governor of Minnesota on Tuesday, defeating Republican Jeff Johnson by a double-digit margin to extend DFL control of the governor’s mansion for a third term.

He did so in part by winning support in areas where President Donald Trump saw broad success in 2016: the Twin Cities suburbs, parts of southern and western Minnesota and the Iron Range.

Use the the map below to explore how Minnesota voted for governor by precinct, which is the smallest unit of geography election counters use to to tabulate votes — comparable in size to a neighborhood or a small town.

The map is colored based on vote density. Darker areas represent smaller, more densely populated precincts — like cities — whereas lighter areas represent sparsely populated precincts like rural areas and small towns.

Zoom in on the map to explore how different parts of the state voted, or search for your address to see the areas near you.