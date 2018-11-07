Rarely has Minnesota seen an election season with so many hotly-contested races on both a state and national level, including many that are open or had surprise primary results. Our unprecedented number of toss-up congressional races — among the most in the nation — could help decide which party controls the U.S. House and Senate. Enthusiasm has been high, and so have early vote counts, which are pacing with 2016 despite usual trends for midterm years to see lower voter participation.

Here you'll find results for top state executive offices, the U.S. Congress' balance of power and Minnesota's 10 races for U.S. House and Senate.

Governor After a wild primary season in this open race for Minnesota's top executive, Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson have run relatively uneventful campaigns with lots of debates. Walz has generally led in polling and has raised more money, but those indicators didn't prevent Johnson from walloping Pawlenty in the primary.

Attorney general U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who has represented Minnesota's Fifth District for nearly 12 years, has had a tough opponent in Doug Wardlow, a former state representative. Both have faced allegations of unsavory conduct, and polling has flip-flopped in response.

U.S. Congress: Balance of power

Predictions of a "Blue Wave" have been bandied about for months now, but no matter the outcome, Minnesota has an unusual number of toss-up congressional races that could decide control.

U.S. Senate General election Democrat Amy Klobuchar has held this seat since 2007 and has consistently led in polls against challenger Jim Newberger. Special election Sen. Tina Smith was appointed to this seat in January after Sen. Al Franken stepped down. The timing of his resignation triggered an off-cycle special election, and whoever wins the seat this year — the race has been tight between Smith and Karin Housley, according to polling — will run for re-election again in 2020.

U.S. House District 1 Minnesota's southernmost congressional district includes Rochester, Faribault, Mankato and Albert Lea. DFLer Tim Walz held this seat for more than a decade before vacating it to run for governor. Republicans see this district as a potential pick-up. District 2 Stretching southeast along the Mississippi River from the Twin Cities' southern suburbs, the Second District includes Prior Lake, Northfield, Red Wing and Wabasha. Republican Jason Lewis is running for a second term after a narrow win against Angie Craig in 2016. District 3 The Third District spans much of the outer west metro and includes Plymouth, Eden Prairie and Rogers. It has frequently been home to one of the nation's most expensive U.S. House races, and this year was no exception. District 4 This east metro district includes St. Paul, Roseville, Woodbury and White Bear Lake. The district has been controlled by the DFL since 1949 and is currently held by nine-term DFL Rep. Betty McCollum, who usually wins about 60 percent of votes. District 5 Covering most of Minneapolis and western inner-ring suburbs, the Fifth District has been in DFL hands since 1963. This seat is open for just the third time in the last 75 years. Ilhan Omar would be the first Somali-American elected to Congress. District 6 The solidly Republican Sixth District sprawls northwest from the Twin Cities' outer-ring suburbs to Stearns County, including St. Cloud, Delano, Crystal and Coon Rapids. Rep. Tom Emmer has represented it since 2015. District 7 Encompassing much of the western half of the state, from the Canadian border to Marshall in the south, the Seventh is Minnesota's largest district. According to Cook Political Report, it is the most solidly Republican district in the nation currently represented by a Democrat, Rep. Collin Peterson. District 8 Republicans view the Eighth District, historically a DFL stronghold that includes the Arrowhead region and much of the Iron Range, as one of their best pick-up opportunities in 2018 with the retirement of DFL Rep. Rick Nolan. Polling results here have varied widely, so it will be one to watch.