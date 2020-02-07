Deciphering ticket information at Live Nation-run venues can be as hard as trying to understand Ozzy Osbourne between songs. Prices for shows at the Fillmore Minneapolis vary, with myriad “premium” options, and can even fluctuate based on demand. Here are prices (excluding Ticketmaster fees) we found in recent searches for a few upcoming shows, and how those compare with previous Twin Cities concerts.

Brandi Carlile

Fillmore (Feb. 12-14): $91 general admission, $300-plus VIP/balcony.

Previous show: $39.50-$89.50 at State Theatre in 2018.

Motion City Soundtrack

Fillmore (Feb. 15-17): $35 G.A., $98-plus VIP.

Previous show: $29.50 at Varsity in 2016.

Buddy Guy

Fillmore (Feb. 27): $65 G.A.

Previous show: $49-$99 with Mavis Staples at Mystic Lake in 2019.

Sublime with Rome

Fillmore (March 4): $49.50 G.A.

Previous show: $35 at First Avenue in 2017.

Three Six Mafia

Fillmore (March 7): $59.50 G.A., $97.50 VIP.

Previous show: $32 at Myth in 2017.

Bob Weir

Fillmore (March 10): $69.50 G.A., $200-plus VIP.

Previous show: $60-$100 at Palace Theater in 2019.