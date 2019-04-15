While the four-year extension Adam Thielen signed on Monday puts plenty of cash in the wide receiver’s bank account this year — $14.3 million, to be exact — it also keeps the Vikings’ salary cap situation in check.

According to a source with access to NFLPA salary data, Thielen’s cap hit is $8.105 million for 2019, just $5,000 more than the $8.1 million figure he was scheduled to carry this year on his old deal. In addition to a $9 million signing bonus, he gets a $4.3 million roster bonus this year, and a league-minimum $805,000 base salary.

Thielen’s four-year deal also includes $5 million roster bonus if he’s on the Vikings’ roster by the third day of the 2020 league year. The deal has a total of $33 million in guaranteed money, $14.1 million of which is guaranteed at signing.

His deal includes base salaries of $4.8 million in 2020, $11 million in 2021, $12.045 million in 2022, $13.05 million in 2023 and $14 million in 2024. Thielen’s 2020 base, as well as $9.095 million of his 2021 base, are guaranteed against injury now, and would become fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster by the third day of each league year.

Thielen can earn per-game roster bonuses of up to $100,000 each of the next two years, and $500,000 in the final four years of the deal, as well as $100,000 annual workout bonuses. His incentive structure is similar to the one Stefon Diggs received last year, where Thielen can earn escalators totaling up to $9 million in the final three years of the deal, based on each time he hits 100 receptions or 1,375 yards in a season.

If the 28-year-old receiver were to play out the entirety of his six-year deal and hit every incentive available to him, he’d earn $87.3 million through the life of the contract.