Stylish plants

Learn how to enhance home decor using plants. During the Houseplant Experience, designers and staff will share the latest trends in houseplants. Bring pictures and browse for the perfect plant for your home. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10-11. Free. Tangletown Gardens, 5353 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. tangletowngardens.com.

Seed exchange

For more than 35 years, the Oliver Kelley Farm has promoted saving rare and heirloom seeds. Gardeners eager for the upcoming planting season can take part in a seed exchange. A seed-saving expert will share insight into heirloom plants and gardening. Participants do not need to bring seeds in order to take seeds home. Children can take part in seed art and sorting activities. 2 to 4 p.m. March 11. Free. Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Dr., Elk River. mnhs.org/kelleyfarm.

Cocktails by design

Benefit the Goldstein Museum of Design and enjoy a swanky evening at the same time. Hosted by the Weavers Guild of Minnesota, see live demonstrations by a jewelry maker, fabric designer and weavers. Sip on craft cocktails and delectable bites by Eat Street Social. 6-9 p.m. March 22. $40-$45. The Textile Center, 3000 University Av. SE., Mpls.

Get growing

Prepare for spring planting with a day of garden workshops. Visitors may pick from five informative sessions ranging from "Growing a Pollinator Buffet" and "Sustainable Lawn and Turf" to "Water Gardening 101." The day of classes will help gardeners get inspired and gain knowledge on a wide variety of subjects. The day includes breakfast treats, a box lunch and supplies. Guests will leave with a bag full of seeds, plants and other goodies. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 17; $110, includes arboretum admission. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska. Advance registration at arboretum.umn.edu.

