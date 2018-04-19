Address: 2736 and 2744 Rice St., Little Canada

Type: Senior housing

Units: 32

Developer: Hampton Companies

Architect: Lars Architectural Services

Details: Little Canada city officials have approved a 32-unit senior housing project at a high-profile site along Rice Street after an earlier proposal for the spot fell through.

The two parcels at 2736 and 2744 Rice Street, located between popular commercial nodes at County Road C and Little Canada Road West, were originally slated for the Winter Estates, a proposed 16-townhouse rental development from Cash for Houses. But, according to city planners, it became apparent by late last year that those plans were not likely to move forward.

As a result, the city’s Economic Development Authority struck a purchase agreement for the two sites and moved to transfer their development rights to Hampton Companies of Vadnais Heights and its plans for Suite Living of Little Canada, a “homestyle” senior housing building.

The new project features 32 private suites, including 18 units offering assisted living services. The other 14 will provide memory care services. The units range in size from 350 square feet to 400 square feet. The memory care units are placed in a secured area of the building with separate amenities such as a congregate dining room, sunroom, activity/craft area and a secure outdoor porch.

The Little Canada City Council awarded final approvals for the Suite Living plans on March 14.

Don Jacobson