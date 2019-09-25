At least one and possibly two tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in western Wisconsin and damaged homes, blew down power lines and felled trees, the National Weather Service said.

A confirmed twister struck about 7:50 p.m. near the town of Elk Mound, just west of Eau Claire, said NWS meteorologist Caleb Grunzke. Some homes were damaged and several trees were knocked down, he said.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office reported that a tornado touched down in the town of Wheaton, a town just north of Eau Claire and east of Elk Mound.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the Sheriff’s Office asked people to “stay clear so that emergency personnel can get to those in need of assistance,”

Grunzke said weather service teams will be out Wednesday to survey the damage and determine the strength of the twisters.

The violent weather moved across southeastern Minnesota, where high winds and heavy rains ripped off a roof of a barn in Marion, Minn., northeast of Austin. Winds gusting at 80 mph were clocked in Zumbro Falls and trees and power lines were reported down in Winona, Goodhue and Minnesota City, the National Weather Service said.

Across the border in Wisconsin, homes were damaged and trees were reported down in Chippewa Falls. Trees were also uprooted in several other communities in the area, the weather service said.

The weather will be much quieter across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions, the weather service said.