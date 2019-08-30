PLAN 430-175

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,926 • Bed/bathrooms: 4 /4

Stories: 1 • Bonus space: 606 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 3 • Foundation: Basement, daylight basement, crawl space, slab

This design shows off rich farmhouse details, such as elongated windows and a welcoming front porch. It features open-concept living spaces and a flexible bonus room over the spacious three-car garage. The main living space offers vaulted ceilings and large sliding doors that access the outdoor entertaining area. A well-equipped kitchen boasts a large island, eating bar and walk-in pantry. On the left side of the floor plan, the private master suite features dual vanities, a soaking tub, a shower and a big walk-in closet that connects directly to the laundry room.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.