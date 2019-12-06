Edina

Built in 1955, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,859 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, three fireplaces, including one in the master bedroom, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished walkout basement, three decks, porch and two-car attached garage. Listed by Steve Schmitz, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 952-484-6045.

Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Logan Park neighborhood has 1,592 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, breakfast-bar seating and walk-in pantry, full unfinished basement, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Dawn Williams, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-741-4144.

Eagan

Built in 2000, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,122 square feet and has three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, dining room, hardwood floors, full finished walkout basement, deck, porch and four-car attached garage that’s insulated and has a storage room underneath that has rear access. Listed by Solomon Akanki, Optimal Realty, 763-274-4477.

Note: Listings active as of Dec. 8.

Photos provided by Spacecrafting/Dawn Williams/Solomon Akanki