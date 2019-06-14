Long Lake

Built in 1950, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,386 square feet and features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, redwood interior, updated kitchen, full partially finished basement, deck and one-car tuck-under garage on an acre-plus lot. Listed by Bill Sweatt, Edina Realty, 612-275-2831.

Minneapolis

Built in 1954, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Diamond Lake neighborhood has 1,889 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement, patio, in-ground sprinkler system and one-car detached garage. Listed by Dustin Antoine, JP Willman Realty Twin Cities, 952-412-5471.

Northfield

Built in 1896, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,543 square feet and features four bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, walk-up attic, fireplace, hardwood floors, stained glass, pocket doors, elevator, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, unfinished basement, deck, porch and a one-car attached garage. Listed by Shawn Korby, Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate, 651-442-0829.

Minneapolis Built in 1954, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Diamond Lake neighborhood has 1,889 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, patio, inground sprinkler system and one-car detached garage. Listed by Dustin Antoine, JP Willman Realty Twin Cities, 952-412-5471.

Note: Listings active as of June 12.

Photos provided by Bill Sweatt/Spacecrafting/Shawn Korby