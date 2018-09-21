Mound
Built in 1928, this four-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 1,228 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-out basement, patio, porch and one-car detached garage. Listed by the Rose Team, Keller Williams Integrity Realty, 952-540-7774.
St. Paul
Built in 1949, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Greater East Side neighborhood has 1,230 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, three-season porch, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Mathias Baden, 612-327-1748, and Karen Baden, 651-210-7826, Edina Realty.
Little Canada
Built in 1950, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,297 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, three-season porch, full partially finished basement, and two-car tandem garage. Listed by Sarah Pickens, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 763-755-1100.
Note: Listings active as of Sept. 19
Photos provided by Nina Nelson, In View Fotos/Mathias Baden and Karen Baden/Sarah Pickens
