Crystal

Built in 1952, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 750 square feet and features all living areas on one level, a formal dining room, patio and one-car attached garage on a corner lot. Listed by Roxie Knight, Realty Group Inc., 763-438-8892.

St. Paul

Built in 1923, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the North End neighborhood has 950 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, partially finished basement, patio, porch, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Tom Hudock, Keller Williams Realty Elite, 612-267-6516.

South St. Paul

Built in 1925, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 712 square feet and features stainless-steel kitchen appliances, remodeled bath, unfinished partial basement, deck and one-car detached garage. Listed by Tom Johnson, Dave Ross Real Estate, 651-457-9859.

Note: Listings active as of May 1.

Photos provided by Mill City Photography/Jon Bushard, 8710 Photography/Nina Nelson, In View Photos