Ben Reddan slid a shot under Charlie Glockner in overtime to give fifth-seeded Holy Family a 2-1 upset of top-seeded Minnetonka, who was ranked second in Class 2A, in the semifinal round of Class 2A, Section 2 at Braemar Arena.

Reddan took a pass from Garrett Pinoniemi in the offensive zone off a rush and went five-hole to beat Glockner.

Sawyer Schugel tied the score at 1-1 for the Fire 2:55 into the third period. He finished off a 3-on-2 rush on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Lucas Jorgenson and Pinoniemi.

Teddy Lagerback got the Skippers on the board first with 6:40 left in the second period. His wrist shot eluded Fire goaltender Bailey Huber. Huber finished the game with 32 saves.

The Fire will be playing in its third straight section final game; it lost each of the first two.

In the other semifinal game, Jack Jensen had two goals and two assists to lead third-seeded Eden Prairie past second-seeded Chaska 7-3.

John Mittelstadt had one goal and three assists, Drew Holt and Carter Batchelder had a goal and an assist each, Keegan Langefels and Sam Wilhite had two assists each, Riku Brown scored a goal and Axel Rosenlund had 31 saves for the Eagles.

Blaine Warnert, Mike Koster and Rhett Pitlick scored a goal each and Justin Bach had 24 saves for the Hawks.

Hutchinson 3, Marshall 2 (OT): Hayden Jensen completed an upset of top seed Marshall with his goal in overtime, and No. 5 seed Hutchinson advanced to the Class 1A, Section 3 championship. Jensen also had an assist. Hutchinson had a 2-1 lead after the first period, with goals from Austin Jozwick and Tristan Hoppe. Tristan VanDeVere scored Marshall’s goal in the first. Mason Plante tied it with his second-period power-play goal.

Lakeville South 8, Hastings 1: Cade Ahrenholz scored four goals and had an assist to lead the fourth-seeded Cougars to an upset of the top-seeded Raiders in a semifinal of Class 2A, Section 1. Adam Harvey added two goals and three assists.

Chisago Lakes 3, Monticello 2: The fourth-seeded Wildcats scored two unanswered goals early in the second period to defeat the top-seeded Moose in the semifinal round of Class 1A, Section 5 at Moose Sherritt Arena. Thomas Overgaard put the Wildcats ahead for good 2:52 into the second period. Justin Lawry had tied the game for the Wildcats moments earlier.

Hill-Murray 3, Tartan 2 (OT): The second-seeded Pioneers kept their season alive with Lucas Wahlin’s goal set up by Joe Quast and Matthew Fleischhacker in a quarterfinal of Class 2A, Section 4. Brett Oberle and Owen Quast also scored for the Pioneers. Dylan Kissner and Landen Schwantes scored for the Titans.

White Bear Lake 7, Roseville 2: Sam Newpower led the Bears into the quarterfinals of Class 2A, Section 4 with a hat trick. Lleyton Roed and Sam Verkerke each added a goal and an assist.

