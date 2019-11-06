The annual Holidazzle celebration in downtown Minneapolis will bring winter season cheer to thousands of visitors expected on 15 dates between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

New doings in an around Loring Park starting Nov. 29 include storytelling sessions featuring Santa, an expanded kids play zone, ice rink skating performances and cooking demonstrations. Among the favorite attractions returning: Fireworks on opening night and then on Dec. 7, 14 and 21; movie nights featuring “Elf,” “Home Alone, “Miracle” and other winter-themed hits; bonfires and warming houses, and a full menu of food, drink and holiday gift shopping options.

Enhancing the sensory experience will be twinkle lights throughout Loring Park and an illuminated interactive art yeti exhibit by Christopher Lutter-Gardella.

Metro Transit is offering free ride nights to Loring Park each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Passes can be downloaded at www.holidazzle.com.

There also will be $5 parking at Minneapolis Community and Technical College’s parking ramp at 1420 Hennepin Avenue S., drop-off/pickup zones for ride share providers and handicap parking along nearby Willow Street.

For more information on Holidazzle scheduling, vendors and entertainment, visit www.holidazzle.com and follow along on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #Holidazzle.

Here are the Holidazzle hours (admission is free):

Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 22

Thursdays: 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fridays: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.